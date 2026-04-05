Alex Kroes has had enough and is setting the record straight about the 'little white lie' surrounding Ajax

Alex Kroes has strongly criticised the media coverage surrounding Ajax, particularly the reports concerning players on loan. According to the outgoing technical director, who is handing over his duties to Jordi Cruijff, an inaccurate and overly negative picture is being painted of, for example, the contact between the club and its loaned players.

Kroes argues that statements made by various loaned-out players, who claim to have no contact with Ajax, are untrue. He emphasises that communication does indeed take place, even if it is not always perfect. “So many little lies are being spread and written,” says Ajax’s outgoing technical director

The director explains how a single interview can quickly have major consequences within the club. “Then a story like that spreads through all the WhatsApp groups and everyone asks: how is this possible?” he explains. According to Kroes, in such a case he was able to demonstrate immediately that there had indeed been contact with the player in question.

Several names have recently been mentioned, including Gerald Alders, Tristan Gooijer, Dies Janse, Nick Verschueren and Ahmetcan Kaplan. They are said to have had little or no contact with Ajax during their loan spells. Kroes refutes that impression and argues that the picture is being painted in too black-and-white terms.

“I’m not saying everything is perfect. Things could be better, perhaps they should be better – I’ll be honest about that,” he continues. “But it’s usually not as negative as it’s being portrayed now.”

In line with this, Kroes points to a broader trend surrounding Ajax. The club is constantly under the microscope, meaning every detail is blown out of proportion. “Every molehill becomes a mountain, a negative mountain,” says the director.

Kroes also notes that the reality surrounding the support provided to players and new signings differs from how it is often portrayed. He cites as an example the fact that there are indeed people within the club working on support, language development and accommodation. “It doesn’t always go perfectly, but they are working really hard to organise this properly.”

Kroes hopes that Ajax will soon find calmer waters. “Things will never be as calm at Ajax as they are at PSV and Feyenoord, but that constant noise doesn’t help Ajax move forward and means we don’t always get the best out of ourselves.”