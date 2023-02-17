Aldershot Town vs Wrexham: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Aldershot Town vs Wrexham in the National League on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India.

Aldershot Town host Wrexham in the National League on Saturday.

The hosts are in the 13th position on the league table and head into this fixture on the back of a draw against Chesterfield. They are nine points off the relegation zone but have played three more matches than most teams who are lower than them on the standings.

Meanwhile, Wrexham are aiming for promotion as they currently sit in the second spot with 72 points from 30 matches. They are just five points behind leaders Nottingham County with two games in hand and a win over the weekend will see them take another major step towards grabbing pole position.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the US, UK and India as well as how to stream live online.

Aldershot Town vs Wrexham date & kick-off time

Game: Sheffield United vs Wrexham Date: February 7 Kick-off: 10:00 am ET, 3:00 pm GMT, 8:30 pm IST Venue: EBB Stadium

How to watch Aldershot Town vs Wrexham on TV & live stream online

The match can be streamed live on National League TV in the United States (US) and in the United Kingdom (UK).

There is no telecast of the National League in India.

Country TV channel Live stream US N/A National League TV UK N/A National League TV India N/A N/A

Aldershot Town team news & squad

Aldershot has no fresh injury concerns and it will not be surprising if Ross McNeilly sticks to the same starting Xi from the previous match against Chesterfield.

Aldershot possible XI: Ashby-Hammond; Partington, Mnoga, Cordner; Frost, Pendlebury, Glover, Harfield, Roberts, Amaluzor; Hutchinson

Position Players Goalkeepers Hammond, Hall. Defenders McAllister, Mnoga, Cordner, Lyons-Foster, Jordan, Shroll, Harfield, Elva-Fountaine, Partington. Midfielders Anderson, Pendlebury, Klass, Frost, Roberts. Forwards Bokoum, Willard, Amaluzor, Glover, Panayiotou, Smith, McQuoid, Hutchinson, Mullins.

Wrexham team news & squad

Jordan Davies and Aaron Hayden are sidelined due to injuries and will miss the clash against the Blades.

Wrexham possible XI: Howard; Forde, Jones, Tozer, Tunnicliffe, McFadzean; Young, O'Connor, Lee; Mullin, Palmer