Alcacer completes €23m Villarreal move as Dortmund continue Can talks

The Spanish side have broken their transfer record to land the 26-year-old, who returns to La Liga after 18 months in Germany

have let Paco Alcacer depart for and are in talks with midfielder Emre Can about a potential move.

Villarreal announced the arrival of Alcacer on Thursday, with the former striker signing a five-and-a-half-year deal and reportedly commanding a club-record fee of €23million (£19/$25m).

The 26-year-old international enjoyed a stunning first season with Dortmund after joining on a season-long loan from Barca in the summer of 2018, scoring 18 goals in 26 appearances.

Eleven of those goals were scored after coming off the bench, setting a new Bundesliga record for goals by a substitute in the process.

That flying start prompted Dortmund to turn Alcacer's loan into a permanent five-year deal in February 2019

However, Alcacer has struggled to replicate that form this campaign. He has made just nine starts in all competitions under Lucien Favre this season and struggled with injuries, while the January arrival of Erling Haaland from Salzburg led to increased competition for minutes.

Alcacer - linked with former club earlier in the window - has consequently returned to Spain with Villarreal, who are eighth in and booked a place in the quarter-finals on Wednesday.

It may not be the last of Dortmund's activity in the transfer window, with Can close to arriving from Juve.

The 26-year-old has fallen down the squad pecking order since Maurizio Sarri's arrival as Juve coach in the summer.

The international was left out of the Bianconeri's squad this season and has made just eight appearances in all competitions, two of which have come from the start.

As a result the Italian champions are willing to sanction the former Liverpool midfielder’s departure in the winter window, but only if their reported €25 million (£21m/$28m) valuation is met.

Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc told a news conference on Thursday: "Well, the transfer window isn't open much longer and I don't like to provide any updates until something is final.

"We are talking with the player, this is no secret. But a decision hasn't been made yet."