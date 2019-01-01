Albirex Niigata snap winless run of seven matches with win over Young Lions

Albirex snap their seven-match winless run in the league after defeating Young Lions 4-1 at the Jurong East Stadium

Things went awry for them in the first half as they fell to an Ilhan Fandi strike but managed to regroup in the second half, as they came out all guns blazing.

Kaishuma Yamazaki scored a brace before Shoki Ohara and Daizo Horikoshi added to the goals respectively.

Albirex lost their league title to FC after drew against .