Albacete Balompie sign Muntari in one-year deal

The Uefa Champions League winner completed a move to The Clockwork Cheese on transfer deadline day

Ghana midfielder Sulley Ali Muntari has signed a one-year contract with Spanish Segunda B side Albacete Balompie, the club has confirmed.

Muntari, 34, became a free agent after parting ways with Deportivo La Coruna in July last year.

He joins Borja Herrera, Adri Garcia and Dani Torres who were also signed on transfer deadline day.

"Muntari is a player with a good career that will bring us experience, professionalism and maximum involvement to reinforce even more the core area," Albacete's director of sport, Mauro Perez, told the club's website.

"With the arrival of Dani Torres and him, we have covered the space left by both Jean Jules and Erice and we wish them all the best," he added.

Albacete sit fourth on the log with 42 points, one point away from the automatic qualification spot.

Muntari has appeared 84 times with Ghana and was part of the golden generation that qualified the Black Stars to three Fifa World Cup finals in a row between 2006 and 2014.