Alaba suggests movement on Bayern Munich extension 'in the coming weeks'

The defender, who has been linked with Real Madrid and Barcelona, hinted that he could sign fresh terms soon

David Alaba suggested there could be movement on a possible contract extension at in the coming weeks.

After Manuel Neuer was recently tied down to fresh terms, Bayern boss Hansi Flick said on Monday he is keen to retain the services of Alaba.

The versatile international's existing deal is due to expire at the end of next season, with and recently linked with an interest.

According to reports, Bayern are willing to offer Alaba a contract until 2025, but the defender's salary demands have led to an impasse with talks more difficult to conduct during the coronavirus pandemic.

Alaba confirmed he would be happy to stay at the Allianz Arena but is in no rush to get the situation sorted.

"Look, I try to focus on the essentials, on the games," Alaba told Sky. "It is very good for me. That is where my focus is entirely.

"We have no deadline. We will see in the coming weeks what will happen next. At the moment, everything is calm."

The 27-year-old was speaking after Bayern thrashed 5-0 at the Allianz Arena on Saturday to move 10 points clear at the summit, though could cut that back to seven by beating Paderborn on Sunday.

An own goal from Mathias Jorgensen set them on their way after 15 minutes, with Benjamin Pavard and Robert Lewandowski also on target before half-time.

Lewandowski added a second before Alphonso Davies rounded off the scoring two minutes later in an emphatic victory.

"We are very, very ambitious. The mood in the team is really great," said Alaba.

"We want to win every game, and you can see that too. We are keeping our foot on the gas."

With converted winger Davies deployed at left-back, Alaba once again featured in the heart of defence.

He launched a sweeping move that culminated in Lewandowski's first goal and, while he is happy to continue at centre-back, admitted he is still keen to play an attacking role for Bayern.

"I try to help the team. It's fun to play on this team. I still have an urge to attack that I want to let happen," said Alaba.

"[Davies] is a super boy. He always wants to learn, listens and enjoys developing himself further."