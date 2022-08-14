Alaba rescues Real Madrid from opening-day scare at Almeria with free-kick

- Almeria went ahead early after a Rudiger error
- After being frustrated for an hour Vazquez drew level for Madrid
- Alaba netted a sumptuous free-kick with his first touch to win it
WHAT HAPPENED? Real Madrid came from a goal down to secure a 2-1 victory over newly-promoted Almeria on the opening day. David Alaba was the hero, scoring the clincher just seconds after coming off the bench.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Although they eventually secured three points, this was often uncomfortable viewing for Carlo Ancelotti. Despite several players underperforming they earned an important victory that reminded a resurgent Barcelona that they are Liga holders for a reason.
ALL EYES ON: After being left out of the side who beat Eintracht Frankfurt in the UEFA Super Cup, Rudiger was handed a full debut here. He endured a nightmare start, missing an interception and allowing Largie Ramazani to open the scoring inside six minutes.
THE MATCH IN THREE PHOTOS:
Largie Ramazani got the Liga new boys off to a dream start
Despite peppering the Almeria goal, Real could not find an equaliser for almost an hour
As always though, they eventually got the job done thanks to some Alaba magic
DID YOU KNOW? Real Madrid have not lost their league opener since 2008, when they fell to a 2-1 defeat against Deportivo de La Coruna.
WHAT'S THE VIBE?
A less than ideal start to life in La Liga for both of Madrid's summer signings...
A very tough first half for both Tchouameni and Rudiger. Both struggled immensely.— Lucas Navarrete (@LucasNavarreteM) August 14, 2022
Fortunately, a club stalwart was Madrid's saviour.
Lucas Vazquez scores Real Madrid's first La Liga goal of the season 🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/Vv4XxMLkFj— GOAL (@goal) August 14, 2022
Which set the stage for Alaba to steal the show!
David Alaba. Just unreal.— Sam Tighe - Ranks FC Podcast (@stighefootball) August 14, 2022
WHAT NEXT FOR REAL MADRID? Next up for Los Blancos is a trip to Celta Vigo on Saturday - a team they did the double over last season.