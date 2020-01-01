Alaba not for sale, insists Bayern boss Flick amid Chelsea rumours

The full-back is reportedly a top target at Stamford Bridge, but chances of a deal being struck this month are slim

coach Hansi Flick has dismissed reports linking David Alaba to , insisting the defender will not be going anywhere this transfer window.

The Blues have been linked with a number of players following the lift on their transfer ban this January, but the Bayern Munich defender will not heading to west London.

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard had reportedly shown a strong interest in the 27-year-old left-back, with a bid of £60 million (€70m/$78m) rumoured.

The Austrian would be a welcomed addition at Stamford Bridge as they look to prioritise the signing of a left-sided defender this window after also being linked with ’s Ben Chilwell.

However, Bayern boss Flick has ruled out any possible move in January.

“Alaba is not for sale in the winter,” said Flick speaking at a press conference from the club's training camp in Doha.

“Alaba is doing very well at centre-back at the moment. He can lead a team, he showed that.

“This is the criteria the leader of the defence has to fulfil.”

Alaba will again been the subject of transfer speculation in the summer if he does not decide to sign a new contract with the German champions.

Regarded as one of the best left-backs in the world, Alaba has 18 months left on his contract at the Allianz Arena and would likely need to sign a deal if Bayern were looking to make any money from the player.

Flick has also spoken on the speculation surrounding centre back Jerome Boateng and a move to .

The long serving defender has been linked to the Gunners following an enquiry into a the value of a transfer fee, loan possibilities and the player’s wages according to reports in . But again, Flick has outlined his intentions to keep the player at the club.

“Jerome is a Bayern player," the coach added.

Article continues below

“He has trained well during the winter break. I can't wait to see what the next few weeks will be like. I'm not worrying about if he'll leave the club or not. I can't imagine that at the moment."

Bayern currently sit third in the , four points behind leaders after a disappointing start to the season.

The squad return to competitive action against on January 19, following the German winter break.