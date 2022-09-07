Alaba exclusive: Benzema is Madrid's dressing room DJ & good luck to Casemiro at Man Utd

David Alaba has revealed who is Real Madrid's dressing room DJ while wishing Casemiro well at Manchester United in an exclusive interview with GOAL.

Alaba makes Benzema revelation

Sends Casemiro good luck

Compares situation to his after leaving Bayern

WHAT HAPPENED? Alaba, who played the full 90 minutes of Real's 3-0 Champions League group stage victory over Celtic on Tuesday, has revealed that Karim Benzema is the man who has control of what music is played in the dressing room, while also sending a message to his former teammate Casemiro.

WHAT HE SAID: When asked "Who is the dressing room DJ at Real? And what's going on there?" Alaba jokingly responded to GOAL: "Karim. Everything is going wrong with him!"

Alaba also wished good luck to Casemiro, who recently moved to Manchester United after a stellar career at Santiago Bernabeu. The Austrian said: "He was in a similar situation to me a year ago. That's why we often talked about it. After nine years at Real Madrid, he was looking for a new challenge. I sincerely wish him the best."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Alaba has won everything possible at club level, lifting the Champions League trophy three times, the Bundesliga 10 times and La Liga once.

WHAT NEXT FOR ALABA? Real Madrid and Alaba take on Mallorca in La Liga on September 11 before their second Champions League group stage clash against Red Bull Leipzig on September 14.