Al-Nassr confident Cristiano Ronaldo will FINISH his career at the club

Al-Nassr reportedly expect Cristiano Ronaldo to end his playing days with the club and hope he can stay past the end of his current contract.

Ronaldo signed in December

Deal runs until 2025

Al-Nassr could offer extension

WHAT HAPPENED? Ronaldo signed for Al-Nassr in December on a contract that runs until 2025, by which time he will already have celebrated his 40th birthday. Al-Nassr are said to be "convinced" that the Saudi Pro League side will be the Portuguese superstar's final club before he hangs up his boots and have not discounted the possibility of Ronaldo signing an extension if he wants to carry on playing, according to ESPN.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The forward made his highly anticipated debut for his new club in a 1-0 win over Al-Ettifaq on Sunday. There was no goal for the former Manchester United man but he did catch the eye with a piece of skill that left his defender on the turf.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Ronaldo's move to Saudi Arabia on an enormous contract raised eyebrows but he could be joined by other stars of the game. The general secretary of the Saudi Football Federation, Ibrahim Alkassim, has admitted he would love to see Lionel Messi follow in Ronaldo's footsteps, while Sergio Ramos has also been linked with a move to Al-Nassr.

WHAT NEXT FOR RONALDO? The Portuguese forward and Al-Nassr are due to return to action on Thursday in the Saudi Super Cup against Al-Ittihad.