Al-Ittihad aren't giving up on Mohamed Salah! Saudi side ready £200m world-record offer for Liverpool star after seeing £150m turned down

Al-Ittihad are ready to offer a world-record £200 million ($252m) for Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah.

Al-Ittihad readying world-record bid

Liverpool already rejected £150m for Salah

Klopp addressed links earlier today

WHAT HAPPENED? The Saudi Pro League side have already seen a £150m ($189m) bid for Salah turned down by the Reds. On Friday morning, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp gave little away when quizzed on the rumours, but according to The Daily Mail, Al-Ittihad will test the Premier League side's resolve with a second, even more lucrative proposal.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It's understood that Saudi officials have been in talks with Liverpool for some time over the transfer. They have based themselves in southern France for the duration of the talks, but the Reds are holding firm in their desire to keep hold of Salah.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Despite this, Liverpool did reportedly attempt to line up potential replacements for the free-scoring winger over the past two days. However, they found it challenging given that the Premier League summer transfer window closes on Friday evening.

Article continues below

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

(C)GettyImages

WHAT NEXT? Al-Ittihad seem unlikely to give up on Salah until the Saudi Pro League transfer deadline on September 7.