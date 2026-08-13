How to get Al Ittihad vs Al Nassr FC tickets: Saudi Pro League prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Al Nassr host Al Ittihad at Al-Awwal Park in Riyadh in one of the biggest fixtures on the Saudi Pro League calendar, pitting two of the country's most successful and star-studded clubs against each other. Al Nassr head into the season as reigning champions under Ange Postecoglou, with Cristiano Ronaldo still leading the line, while Al Ittihad, the oldest club in Saudi Arabia, arrive under new head coach Jens Wissing as they look to rebuild after a disappointing campaign.

GOAL has all the information you need to secure Al Ittihad vs Al Nassr tickets right now, including kickoff details, ticket prices, and the best places to buy online.

When is Al Ittihad vs Al Nassr FC Saudi Pro League kick-off?

Saudi Pro League - Game Week 5 5 Sept 2026 - 14:00 King Abdullah Sports City

How to buy Al Ittihad vs Al Nassr FC Saudi Pro League tickets?

The most convenient way to secure tickets for this fixture is through Ticombo, which lists verified seating options for Al Ittihad vs Al Nassr with instant online booking and secure checkout. Buying online lets you browse available categories and lock in your seat without needing to rely on official club membership tiers or wait for a general sale window to open.

Official tickets are also typically available through the Saudi Pro League site and Al Nassr's own ticketing channels, though for a fixture of this magnitude, involving two of the league's most decorated clubs, official allocations tend to sell out extremely quickly once released, usually a week or two before kickoff. Booking ahead through the secondary market like Ticombo is strongly recommended for fans who want to guarantee a seat rather than risk missing out.

Given the star power on show, including Ronaldo for the hosts and Benzema for the visitors, this fixture is likely to be one of the most in-demand tickets of the season, so early booking is the safest option.

How much do Al Ittihad vs Al Nassr FC Saudi Pro League tickets cost?

Saudi Pro League tickets remain some of the most affordable in world football overall, though prices for a fixture of this stature are likely to sit well above the league average.

General admission tickets for standard Saudi Pro League fixtures typically start from around SAR 30 to SAR 90 through official channels. Premium and sideline seating categories generally range from SAR 250 to SAR 600, while VIP and hospitality options, including lounge access and catering, can exceed SAR 1,500.

On the secondary market like Ticombo, the cheapest available tickets for this fixture offer the best value entry point for fans who simply want to be inside Al-Awwal Park to see two of Saudi football's biggest clubs go head to head. Given the visiting opposition and the profile of players involved on both sides, prices are expected to climb quickly as the match approaches, so booking early is the best way to secure the lowest available price and the widest choice of seats.

Al Ittihad vs Al Nassr FC Saudi Pro League: Everything you need to know

Al Ittihad vs Al Nassr FC Form

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