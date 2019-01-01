Al Hilal vs Asante Kotoko: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

The Porcupine Warriors would hope to further enjoy a flying start to life in the group stage against the Blue Wave after exceeding expectations so far

Al Hilal will play host to Asante Kotoko in Group C opening game of the Caf Confederation Cup at Al Hilal Stadium on Sunday. The Ghanaian representatives would have to defy all odds and probably repeat their away win feat against Coton Sport of Cameroon to snatch a favourable outcome.

Kotoko are yet to record a defeat on the road so far in the competition, however, their impressive defence could be put to test by Hilal who are enjoying a bright campaign in the local league.

Game Al Hilal vs Asante Kotoko Date Sunday, Febraury 3 Time 17:00 GMT

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

The game will be shown live on TV on GBC in Ghana. You can also catch live updates on Goal.com .

Live Match Centre TV Channel Goal.com GBC (Sports Plus)

Squads & Team News

Al Hilal seem not to have any injury concerns ahead of the game. Defender Samawal Mergheni and midfielder Boubacar Diarra were reported to have picked injuries in the away victory over Al Ahly Shendi in the Sudan Premier League on Monday but they trained fully with their teammates on Friday and will likely start the game.

Possible Al Hilal starting XI: Jamal Salim, Mergheni, Ariwachuku, Boya, Abdullah, Diarra , Shigel, Shiboub, Mukhtar, Maranhao, Mbombo

Kotoko will welcome back Augustine Sefah after serving his suspension. Meanwhile, defender Abass Mohammed has been ruled out of the game due to an injury.

Frederick Boateng is also sidelined due to paperwork for his reported move to Egyptian club Petrojet. Songne Yacouba will have another opportunity to break his duck after going four games without a goal in the competition.

Possible Kotoko starting XI: Annan, Frimpong (c), Sefah, Agyemang-Badu, Ganiyu, Bonsu, Gyamfi, Senanu, Yacouba, Safiu, Baakoh

Match Preview

Asante Kotoko coach C.K Akonnor expects his charges to be very cautious when they play Al Hilal in the group opener in order to avoid a repetition of the mistakes that saw them conceded two goals in their last away game against Coton Sport.

About 99 per cent of the Kotoko players in Omdurman have considerably less experience at this stage of the competition as they will be making their debut on Sunday except second-choice goalkeeper Muntari Tagoe who was part of the Medeama team that made history in 2016.

"The players are aware that a single mistake could lead to a defeat so I hope we will avoid too many mistakes on Sunday," Akonnor told reporters.

"We are here to play our normal game and return to Ghana with a good result. I know the best team will win this game," he added.

Article continues below

Al Hilal, on the other hand, are brimming with confidence to score full marks by securing three points. In the maiden edition of the Caf Confederation Cup in 2004, the two clubs were in the same group and Hilal defeated Kotoko 2-0 at home only to lose 3-0 in the reverse fixture.

Despite the intimidating atmosphere of their home ground, the 2-1 defeat at home to Merreikh El-Fasher last weekend in the local league could be an inspiration to Kotoko and they can build on it to at least leave Sudan with a point.

Elsewhere in Zambia, Zesco United will host local rivals Nkana FC in the other game of the group.