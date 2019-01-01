Al Hilal 1-0 Asante Kotoko: Porcupines humbled in Caf Confederation Cup group stage opener

The Porcupine Warriors could not get their 'money zone' campaign in the continental inter-club competition off to a winning start

Asante Kotoko stumbled in their opening game of the Caf Confederation Cup group stage by a 1-0 defeat to Al Hilal Omdurman of Sudan on Sunday.

Waleed Bakhet Hamid's first-half strike was enough to claim all three points for the North Africans.

With Zambia's Zesco United beating country rivals Nkana FC 2-0 in the other Group C game, Kotoko sit third on the table while Hilal hold the second position behind Zesco.

For Sunday's fixture, Kotoko coach Charles 'CK' Akonnor made one change to the starting side of the last fixture against Coton Sport Garoua of Cameroon.

With left-back Abass Mohammed unable to travel due to an injury, captain Amos Frimpong was shifted from the right side of the defence to the left, making room for Augustine Sefa, who returned to the XI at right-back after missing the last tie against The Cottoners.

Hilal coach Irad Zafouri, on the other hand, went for the likes of Ugandan goalkeeper Jamal Salim, Malian midfielder Boubacar Diarra, Sharaf Eldin Shiboub Ali and Congolese striker Idris Mbombo in his starting set-up.

Hilal started on the front foot as they took the game to the visitors.

After some initial struggles to find any opening, it came as little wonder that they broke the deadlock in the 40th minute through Waleed Bakhet Hamid.

Back from the interval, the visitors raised their game with the hope of snatching an equaliser but the North Africans firmly held on to their lone goal to seal a win at the end of 90 minutes.

Kotoko return to action on February 13 when they host Zesco United in Kumasi.

