Iraqi striker Ali Al-Hammadi has etched his name in gold in the history of Iraqi football after leading his national team to the 2026 World Cup finals by scoring the opening goal in a crucial 2-1 victory over Bolivia, a result that secured the ‘Lions of Mesopotamia’ a place at the tournament.

Speaking to the British website "TalkSport", the 24-year-old Al-Hammadi expressed his immense joy at this achievement, emphasising that the road to qualification was not strewn with roses, but was full of challenges, both in terms of the length of the qualifiers and the hardships of travelling between continents.

The Iraqi striker explained that his national team had travelled the longest route to the World Cup, having played 21 matches in the qualifiers – more than any other team – noting that the long journeys, which exceeded 30 hours due to airspace closures, were among the most significant difficulties the team faced.

Al-Hammadi said: “Iraq is a country built on patience and strength, and what has been achieved is a day that will remain etched in our memories,” adding that the joy of qualification turned into a massive public celebration, with more than 46 million Iraqis around the world watching the match.

Read also: Unprecedented crisis: Democratic Republic of Congo detains its players after historic World Cup qualification!



The player spoke of his deep connection to his homeland despite growing up in the UK, saying: “I was born in Iraq and raised in Britain, but my loyalty to Iraq remains unchanged; what happened was like a dream.”

Al-Hammadi is currently preparing to return to full fitness with his English club Luton Town, after being sidelined for long periods this season due to injury, having featured in just eight matches.

With the World Cup fast approaching, the young striker is aiming to regain his fitness so he can be at his best when Iraq face France, Norway and Senegal in the group stage.