Al-Fateh host Al-Ettifaq at Maydan Tamweel Al Oula in Al-Ahsa, renewing a fixture that produced two high scoring, tightly contested matches when the sides met last season. Al-Fateh finished a middling ninth under José Gomes in 2025/26, while Al-Ettifaq enjoyed the stronger campaign of the two, securing qualification for the Gulf Club Champions League under Saudi head coach Saad Al-Shehri.

GOAL has all the information you need to secure Al Fateh SC vs Al-Ettifaq FC tickets right now, including kickoff details, ticket prices, and the best places to buy online.

When is Al Fateh FC vs Al-Ettifaq Saudi Pro League kick-off?

Saudi Pro League - Game Week 2 22 Aug 2026 - 11:45 Prince Abdullah Bin Jalawi Sport City Stadium

How to buy Al Fateh FC vs Al-Ettifaq Saudi Pro League tickets?

The most convenient way to secure tickets for this fixture is through Ticombo, which lists verified seating options for Al Fateh SC vs Al-Ettifaq FC with instant online booking and secure checkout. Buying through Ticombo lets you browse available categories and confirm your seat without needing official club membership or waiting for a general sale window to open.

Official tickets are also typically available through the Saudi Pro League site and each club's own channels, though these are usually released only a week or two before kickoff. Given the entertaining nature of recent meetings between these two sides, and Al-Ettifaq's growing reputation after last season's continental qualification, booking early through Ticombo is a sensible way to avoid missing out on your preferred seat.

How much do Al Fateh FC vs Al-Ettifaq Saudi Pro League tickets cost?

Saudi Pro League tickets remain some of the most affordable in world football, and this fixture is no exception.

General admission tickets for standard Saudi Pro League fixtures typically start from around SAR 30 to SAR 90 through official channels.

Premium and sideline seating categories generally range from SAR 250 to SAR 600.

VIP and hospitality options, including lounge access and catering, can exceed SAR 1,500.

As with most Saudi Pro League fixtures, prices can shift as the match approaches, so booking early through Ticombo is the best way to secure the lowest available price and widest choice of seats.

Al Fateh FC vs Al-Ettifaq Saudi Pro League: Everything you need to know

Al Fateh FC vs Al-Ettifaq Form

Al Fateh FC vs Al-Ettifaq: Recent Head-to-Head Record

Al Fateh FC vs Al-Ettifaq Standings



