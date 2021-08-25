Al Ahly president El Khatib responds to Mosimane's failure to retain Egyptian Premier League title

The Red Devils missed out on the league title for the first time in six seasons having won the trophy a record 42 titmes

Al Ahly’s president Mahmoud El Khatib backed Pitso Mosimane and his technical team after the club failed to retain the Egyptian Premier League title.

The Red Devils let a lead slip in their 3-3 draw against El Gouna in their penultimate league game of the 2020/21 season on Tuesday evening.

Therefore, Al Ahly's arch-rivals Zamalek were then crowned Egyptian champions for the 13th time after securing a 2-0 win over El Entag El Harby on the same night.

El Khatib has now come out and backed the club's South African head coach, despite the team missing out on the league title for the first time in six seasons.

"Raise your heads up. We are proud of each and every one of you," El Khatib told the club's social media platforms.

"You’ve won the Caf Champions League for two consecutive times. You’ve won the bronze medal of the Fifa Club World Cup

“Our fans fully appreciate your efforts and will always support you no matter what happens."

The 66-year-old made it clear that the club's leadership fully trusts Mosimane, who joined the Red Devils in October 2020 after leading South African giants Mamelodi Sundowns to a domestic treble.

"You’ve made them happy a lot and that’s your obligation towards them," El Khatib, who played for Al Ahly as a forward in the 1970s and 1980s, continued.

“We fully trust coach Mosimane, captain Sayed Abdelhafiz, and our coaching, medical, administrative staffs.

"You deserve to be honoured for what you did in the last period and we are working on that.”

Mosimane and his team will now be keen to redeem themselves by winning the 2020/21 Egyptian Cup with the Red Devils scheduled to take on ENPPI in the Round of 16 with the date yet to be announced.

The 57-year-old has guided Al Ahly to back-to-back Caf Champions League trophies, Egyptian Cup, Caf Super Cup and collected a bronze medal at the Fifa Club World Cup.

The Egyptian Premier League title had already been clinched by Mosimane's predecessor Rene Weiler when the Kagiso-born mentor took charge of the team in October last year.

The Cairo giants will wrap up their domestic league campaign with a clash against Aswan on Friday, before they start their Caf Champions League title defence in October this year.