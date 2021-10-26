Al Ahly’s Mosimane on replacing Solskjaer at Manchester United – ‘European clubs not ready’

Pitso Mosimane has responded at a request from a fan on social media who has tipped him to succeed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Manchester United.

The Red Devils are currently going through a run of poor results that have resulted in many fans calling for the sacking of the Norwegian tactician.

The calls by the fans to have the former Manchester United star fired escalated after his team suffered a 5-0 humiliation against Liverpool in a Premier League fixture at Old Trafford on Sunday.

A fan by the name Daniel Marven took to his Twitter handle backing the South African coach, who currently handles Al Ahly of Egypt.

'Mosimane can bring glory at Man United'

“The only man to bring the glory days right now for Man United is manager Pitso Mosimane,” Marven wrote.

However, the 59-year-old tactician, who joined the Egyptian champions from Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa, has responded in the following manner:

Thank you @danielmarven, you know very well that Europe is not yet ready for this.Maybe to our great grand https://t.co/NOl28ly7K8 least @AlAhly changed the narrative, and provided a free education.

Now we have archives from this story to show our children that it is possible. https://t.co/mbH9xOUw5L — Pitso Mosimane (@TheRealPitso) October 25, 2021

“Europe is not yet ready for this. Maybe to our great grand children,” Mosimane wrote.

Mosimane also took his time to thank Al Ahly for changing history.

'At least Al Ahly changed'

“At least Al Ahly changed the narrative and provided free education. Now we have archives from this story to show our children that it is possible.”

Since joining Al Ahly in October 2020, Mosimane, who became the first non-Egyptian African coach to handle the side, has won two Caf Champions League titles, Caf Super Cup, Egyptian Cup, and the Egyptian Super Cup.

In a recent interview, Al Ahly president Mahmoud El Khatib has described Pitso Mosimane as among the top 50 coaches in the world.

Article continues below

“Mosimane is one of the 50 best coaches in the world at the moment,” El Khatib said. “We must forget what happened and think about what is to come.

“We have a very strong technical staff and a group of players with high capabilities, and all of this requires a strong start in the spirit of the red jersey.

“I felt how much he loves the club and appreciates the club’s history. He made history in Sundowns and when we called him, he was keen to come to the club which he described as the ‘African Club of the Century’.”