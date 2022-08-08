Former Al Ahly defender Moawad believes it was wrong for ‘successful’ Mosimane to leave the club

The ex-Red Devils star believes the Cairo giants made a mistake to let ‘Jingles’ leave because he had plenty of success while in charge of the club

Former Al Ahly left-back Sayed Moawad wishes South African coach Pisto Mosimane did not leave the club as his “achievements were more than his failures".

Mosimane left A Ahly in June after a two-year period during which he won five trophies - two Caf Champions Leagues, as many Caf Super Cups and the Egyptian Cup.

But following the Cairo giants’ failure to claim a third straight continental title after a 2-0 defeat to Wydad Casablanca of Morocco in the 2022 final, the tactician quit just days later.

Moawad, who made 85 appearances for Al Ahly between 2008 and 2014, believes ‘Jingles’ should not have been allowed to leave.

“Mosimane made both good and bad decisions, but his achievements were far more than his failures,” said Moawad as reported by Kingfut.

“The proof is all the trophies he won with Al Ahly, his achievements speak for him.”

“Some fans criticised him for performance and rest periods he gave to the players, but I think he was successful, he won many trophies and I wish he would have stayed with the team.”

A section of fans had started calling for Mosimane’s exit following the Caf Champions League loss and Al Ahly president Mahmoud El Khatib confirmed on Saturday that the highly-decorated coach quit because of a "campaign against him."

“He was in Morocco attending a training programme, and we spoke to him and asked him to explain to us the support he needs for the league,” El Khatib told Al Ahly TV.

“But we were completely blindsided when he told us that he was, physically and psychologically, unable to continue as the team’s head coach.

“We gave him 24 hours to think about his decision and after that period he decided to part ways with us in the end.

“By numbers and achievements, Mosimane made history in this club that nobody can deny it, but who was leading the campaign that was directed against him?”

Mosimane managed 91 matches in his two years in Cairo, emerging with a 67 per cent win percentage after recording 54 victories, 26 draws and 11 defeats.

The South African, who has since been replaced by Portuguese Ricardo Soares, joined Al Ahly after eight years with PSL champions Mamelodi Sundowns who he helped to five league titles, Caf Champions League, Caf Super Cup, and four domestic cups.