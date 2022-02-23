Al Ahly coach Mosimane explains Miquissone's surprise substitution ahead of Mamelodi Sundowns clash

Al Ahly head coach Pitso Mosimane has explained the reason behind the decision to substitute Luis Miquissone during their clash with Misr Lel Makkasa on Tuesday night.



The Mozambique international was surprisingly substituted in the 73rd minute as the Red Eagles resumed their 2021-22 Egyptian Premier League campaign with an emphatic 4-0 win over Makkasa at Al Ahly WE Al Salam Stadium.



Miquissone's substitution came as a surprise because it came at a time when he was still a constant threat to the Makkasa defence having grabbed a first-half brace and he was chasing his hat-trick goal after being handed a rare start by Mosimane.



The South African tactician reflected on Al Ahly's impressive win which saw the Cairo giants open a two-point lead at the top of the league standings.



“We controlled the game from its start to the end. We hope we start like this next match. We scored four goals, and that is good," Mosimane told the media.



"We gave the players two days off to rest them after playing in a lot of different competitions during the past few months."



Mosimane explained that he withdrew Miquissone as he wants to keep the diminutive forward, who was named Man of the Match, hungry and the accomplished tactician also praised Egypt international Ramy Rabia.



“It’s not easy for players to come and play for Al Ahly. It’s not easy. I’m very happy that Luis Miqiussone scored two goals tonight. The club’s jersey also is a big jersey," he said.



“He’s a good player and we have to support him. I took him out because I wanted to keep him hungry. Also, I’m very happy that Ramy Rabia played very well.



“How do you motivate a player when he plays in the Arab cup, the Africa Cup of Nations, the Caf Super Cup, and then you have the Fifa Club World Cup," he added.



"Also, you come from the club world cup and you play in the CAF Champions League. That is enough motivation for any player and if you are not going to be motivated by that, there is nothing bigger than this."



Al Ahly's next match is against Mosimane's former club, Mamelodi Sundowns in the Caf Champions League Group A game which will be played in Cairo on Saturday.