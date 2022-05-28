Al Ahly are victims in Caf Champions League and Afcon qualification calendar – Shaheen

The Red Devils will take part in their third straight final when they come up against the Red Castle at Stade Mohammed V

Al Ahly chief executive Amr Shaheen believes the Egyptian champions are suffering at the hands of Caf because they are “victims of a lack of fair play” ahead of their Champions League final against Wydad Casablanca on Monday.

However, heading into the final, Al Ahly had already lodged a complaint with the African body as they were against the venue for the game, which is the home ground of Wydad. Al Ahly have suffered another blow after national teams, who have players in their squad, ordered they release them for the upcoming international Fifa break.

Despite the request by national teams, the Egyptian Football Association (EFA) moved to reschedule the Pharaohs’ opening two group games of their 2023 Afcon qualifying campaign against Guinea and Ethiopia from June 2 and 6 to the 5th and the 9th of the month to accommodate Mosimane’s side.

What did Shaheen say?

“Sport is about fairness, equality, and fair play: this is our objective and should be Caf’s too,” Shaheen told BBC Sport Africa.

“This is not the first time for Al Ahly to suffer from procedural setbacks due to the lack of synchronisation between the African calendar and the international calendar.

“Now we are facing the same situation again in less than three months. We have received letters from national associations asking us to release their players for the Fifa international break on May 30.

“We have 12 international players in our squad from six different nationalities. If our players keep on missing all the important matches and events for reasons beyond Al Ahly’s and the players' control, this will be a waste of Al Ahly funds.

“The situation is a huge concern.”

Shaheen is also against the decision by Caf to play the final as one game instead of the historical two-legged home and away final.

‘Africa is different from Europe’

“The decision to play one single match instead of two legs was wrong in the first place,” Shaheen continued. “Africa is different from Europe - we do not have open borders, free circulation, same currency, or common laws.

“The vast majority of African fans cannot fly to attend matches, enjoy a meal and tour the city they are flying to on the same day, have access to the game, and return back to their office desk the next morning to tell their colleagues about the wonderful experience they had.”

Wydad and Al Ahly will receive an allocation of 10, 000 tickets for the final, with the remaining 20, 000 up for grabs to the general public.