Akowuah assures Hearts of Oak fans of improved performance under Grant

The Phobians skipper has assured supporters of good football in the upcoming season

Hearts of Oak captain Malik Akowuah has promised the club's supporters of good performance in the new season under coach Kim Grant.

The Phobians, who are without a major trophy since 2009, began preparations for the upcoming campaign with a 2-1 win over Medeama in a friendly match on Sunday.

A brace by Selassie Bakai and another goal by Joseph Esso were enough to hand the Phobians victory amid a late consolation from Justice Blay.

“Things will get better. Hearts of Oak supporters who are not happy today because of our recent decline will soon start smiling,” Akowuah said.

“You can all see the changes in the team now. We are gradually picking up and I want to assure the fans they are going to see a stronger Hearts of Oak soon under the new coach. We will soon make them happy and win trophies which have eluded us for several years,” he added.

Akowuah is expected to sign a contract extension in the coming weeks, according to reports in the local media.