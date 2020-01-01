Akonnor's ways will decide how much respect he earns from Ghana superstars - Akaminko

The Black Stars defender shares his thoughts on new national team boss

international Jerry Akaminko believes new Black Stars coach CK Akonnor has what it takes to earn the respect of his players.

Ex- captain Akonnor, also a former skipper of the Black Stars, took over the mantle as head coach of the West Africans in January, replacing James Kwasi Appiah.

A section of fans believes an expatriate would have been an ideal option to lead the Stars, citing some infamous disciplinary episodes during the reign of Appiah as the reason for their choice.

“Let’s say CK Akonnor has played in the foreign leagues for a long time. He’s been the captain of the Black Stars, he’s had so many caps," Akaminko told Citi TV.

"He’s got the two blends in him. So now it’s up to him how to put things in place for the team to also respect him or not.

“It’s what you bring or what you do that will determine whether the players will react to the rules you put in there.

"There could be a white coach that comes in and these players will not be happy with him depending on how he does his things.

“And there could be a white coach that comes to input his things in a good place and the players will think it as top-level and they will give him respect.

“If you are a local coach or a Ghanaian, it will depend on how you put your things, that will determine how the players [react].

“It depends on you, the coach. You have the power to put whatever structure you want to put. You will not force them to respect you."

Despite being at the helm of affairs for six months, Akonnor is yet to lead Ghana in a game.

In March, the 46-year-old named his first Black Stars squad ahead of a 2021 qualifying double-header against Sudan, but the matches were later postponed due to the coronavirus disruptions.

The team are now most likely to assemble in October at the earliest for the double-header against Sudan.

Among other objectives, the new trainer has been set a target of leading Ghana to Afcon success in 2021.

Ghana are in search for a first Afcon title since lifting the trophy at Libya 1982.

On their last attempt, the Black Stars suffered a Round of 16 elimination at the hands of at 2019, exiting the continental showpiece for the first time before the quarter-final since 2006.

Ghana are on course to compete at the next continental gathering as they currently lead qualifying Group C after two rounds of matches.

