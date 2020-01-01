Akonnor's Afcon title target set by all Ghanaians - Ghana management chief

George Amoakoh speaks on the objectives set for the new Black Stars coach

Black Stars Management Committee chairman George Amoakoh has called on the nation to unite in their hunt for a first title since 1982.

The West Africans, four-time champions of the continental gathering, have endured a series of disappointments since last emerging supreme in Libya 38 years ago.

They could only manage runners-up finishes in 1992, 2010 and 2015.

“We have been to the Afcon several times and the target is simple - to lift the trophy - and it requires the support of everybody," Amoakoh said on the target for new Ghana coach Charles 'CK' Akonnor, as reported by Footy-Ghana.

“It (the target) has been set by all Ghanaians.

"It is the wish of every Ghanaian to see the Black Stars win the Africa Cup of Nations after a long wait.

“Winning Afcon would be a difficult task and it would require the effort of everyone to make this work."

After a run of semi-final appearances between 2008 and 2017, Ghana's hopes of claiming the royal diadem at the last championship in last year ended in big disappointment as they failed to progress beyond the Round of 16.

They will be hoping to launch another quest at 2021.

New coach Akonnor has also been tasked to help Ghana return to the World Cup following their failure to qualify for the 2018 championship.

