Akonnor wants Kotoko players to stay focused ahead of Kariobangi Sharks clash

The Porcupine Warriors boss has advised his players not to pay heed to external factors that could distract them ahead of the game against Sharks

Asante Kotoko coach Charles Akonnor has called on his side to remain focused as they set their sights on defeating Kariobangi Sharks in the Caf Confederation Cup first leg at the Kasarani Stadium in Kenya on Saturday.

The Porcupine Warriors arrived in Nairobi on Wednesday but an uproar immediately occurred. They rejected a bus which was arranged by the hosts to convey them to their hotel before complaining about the substandard training pitch they were made to train on.

Akonnor believes those were deliberate tactics to disturb their preparations.

“We are here now as we've spoken about this day for a long time. I want you all to concentrate and focus on our purpose of being here amid other challenges and tactics by others, " Akonnor said after training.

“Don’t allow anything to distract you. Don’t communicate with anyone who you know could lead you to lose your focus. It could be anyone or anything. “We need your minds here and nowhere else because this is a crucial moment. We are not from this country so a lot of things will go against us; the weather and others. “So concentrate, be focused and with that we can deal with the adversary that will come our way and go back successfully,” he added.

The return leg has been scheduled for December 22 at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.