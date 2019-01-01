Akonnor reveals Kotoko's target for Confederation Cup trip to Zambia's Nkana FC

The Porcupine Warriors boss talks about their preparations and goals for the matchday three tie in the group stage of the continental competition

Asante Kotoko coach Charles 'CK' Akonnor says they eyeing a draw in the least when they visit Zambia's Nkana FC in the Caf Confederation Cup on February 24.

The Porcupine Warriors are set to take on The Reds on matchday three of the championship, having lost 1-0 to Sudan's Al Hilal Omdurman and beaten Zesco United - also of Zambia - 2-0 in their opening two games.

Nkana, on the other hand, lost 2-0 to Zesco in an all-Zambia clash before dispatching Al Hilal 2-1 on Wednesday to bring their campaign back on track.

“We have our game plan for Nkana FC and hopefully it will work out perfectly for us," Akonnor told Happy FM.

"We have seen their game against Al Hilal and Zesco, so we have a fair idea about the team.

“I won’t be able to tell if we will win, lose or draw but we are going with the aim of winning or getting at least a draw."

All four teams in Group C are tied on three points ahead of matchday three's round of games.

Article continues below

Kotoko, who are back in the 'money zone' of the Confederation Cup for the first time in 11 years, are looking to finish among the top two to qualify for the next round.

A quarter-final berth will bring them closer to their hopes of going a step better than they did in 2004 when they finished as losing finalists.

Last year, the Porcupines exited the championship in the preliminary round.

