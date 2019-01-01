Akonnor promises to manage Yacouba's situation at Asante Kotoko

The Porcupine Warriors boss admits having a bigger challenge at hand concerning his star striker but believes he can handle the player

Asante Kotoko coach C.K Akonnor says he is ready to manage the attitude of striker Songne Yacouba in the wake of a pitch incident during Sunday's 1-1 draw against rivals Ashanti Gold in a ceremonial match to mark the 80th anniversary of Ghana's former president John Agyekum Kuffour.

Late in the game, Yacouba asked to be substituted after the coach picked midfielder Maxwell Baako to effect a free kick ahead of him.

"We have a bigger issue at hand but we will manage it. Songne Yacouba has this bizarre temperament and I wasn't happy with what happened on the field, " Akonnor told Nhyira FM.

"We have three free-kick experts in our team and all of them trained throughout the week. Fatawu Safiu and Yacouba started the game but they were not hitting the target that is why I asked Baako to take his chance when he came on. We will work on Yacouba and I know he will change," he added.

Akonnor also assured Kotoko supporters ahead of the first leg of the Caf Confederation Cup scheduled for January 13.

"We will do our best in the first leg to pick a scoreline that will favour us in the return leg. We need to put up our best so that we can qualify to the next round of the competition," he said.