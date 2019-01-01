Akonnor happy with Kotoko's Caf Confederation Cup group stage draw

Exclusive: The Porcupine Warriors coach says it is a fair draw for his side after learning their fate in the Confederation Cup on Monday

Asante Kotoko coach C.K Akonnor has admitted his satisfaction with the Caf Confederation Cup group stage draw that was held on Monday in Cairo, Egypt.

The Porcupine Warriors are pitted against Sudanese champions Al Hilal and Zambian duo of Zesco United and Nkana FC in Group C.

Kotoko will open their group campaign against Hilal on February 3 in Sudan before hosting Zesco in Kumasi ten days. They will face Nkana on February 24 to wrap up the first round.

They will then play two home games in a row against Nkana and Hilal before a trip Zambia to face Zesco on March 17.

"We were prepared for whoever we would meet before the draw so I believe this is a fair one and I'm satisfied," Akonnor told Goal.

"Although many people believe we can qualify, I'm one person who usually doesn't give promises ahead of games but I always urge my players to continue with their hard work. What I believe in is that we will be rewarded based on how we work.

"From how we've performed throughout this campaign, the supporters are not wrong to have a belief that we can qualify from the group but we have a lot of work to do to achieve this," he added.

Goal understands that each of Kotoko player has been awarded $500 as a bonus after qualifying to the group stage, with a promise of $2,000 each if they progress from the group.