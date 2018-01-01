Akonnor denies struggling to pick Kotoko XI ahead of Kariobangi Sharks clash

The Porcupine Warriors coach has denied reports that he is struggling to build a reliable squad for the continental club competition

Asante Kotoko coach C.K Akonnor has rejected suggestions that he is yet to come up with a constant squad for the upcoming Caf Confederation Cup.

The 44-year-old took over from Paa Kwesi Fabin three months ago and has used over 30 players as part of the club's preparations ahead of the first leg fixture against Kenyan side Kariobangi Sharks on Saturday.

“It's not true that I don't have a constant squad to start my games," Akonnor told GNA. "I have my eleven players that can start any game, but you have to give room to all players at your disposal. You should not have a static team when you want to achieve something. “At every given time, you study your opponents well and look at the team you have and what you can do, so the fact is not about having my starting squad, but having an all-around team which is capable of playing every opponent,” he added.

Akonnor admitted that Kariobangi poses a threat to their ambitions this season but believes they would be able to record a favourable scoreline.

"We are going to play a Kenyan club that is very good and tough. They score a goal in almost every match and are a threat but what is important now is how we can stop that and how we could frustrate them in the game for a good scoreline before the return leg," he said.

“So it’s all about working on the way we would play in the first leg because the results will be very key for us in the return fixture. We have seen their play and they have also seen ours, which is a fact, so we have to prepare and hope that we get good results from Kenya, " he added.