Akonnor backs Yacouba to start scoring for Asante Kotoko
Goal Ghana
Asante Kotoko coach C.K Akonnor has backed striker Songne Yacouba to rediscover his goalscoring touch in the Caf Confederation Cup.
The 25-year-old has been struggling to repeat his form in Ghana Premier League which earned admiration from the club's supporters.
The Burkinabe, who scored six goals in nine league games and five times in their preparatory matches, is yet to break his duck in the Caf Confederation Cup after four games.
“It’s obviously disturbing that he is yet to score a goal after four games but I believe it is just a matter of time," Akonnor told Otec FM.
"He will start to score again. Just like how Ronaldo started with Juventus, the beginning was difficult but he is now scoring a lot of goals to help their campaign.
“So I’m very confident Yacouba will start scoring soon. The most important thing is that he helps the team a lot and was very influential on our way to qualify to the group stage,” he added.
Kotoko have been paired with Zambian sides Nkana FC and Zesco United and Al Hilal of Sudan in Group C.