Akonnor backs Yacouba to start scoring for Asante Kotoko

The Burkinabe striker has struggled for goals in the inter-club competition but his boss believes is confident of an improvement

Asante Kotoko coach C.K Akonnor has backed striker Songne Yacouba to rediscover his goalscoring touch in the Caf Confederation Cup.

The 25-year-old has been struggling to repeat his form in Ghana Premier League which earned admiration from the club's supporters.

The Burkinabe, who scored six goals in nine league games and five times in their preparatory matches, is yet to break his duck in the Caf Confederation Cup after four games.