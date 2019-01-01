Ake explains why Bournemouth's star names aren't leaving as he heaps praise on Howe

The former Chelsea defender is also thankful for his time spent with the Blues and is glad to see some of the youngsters excelling at Stamford Bridge

Nathan Ake insists that Bournemouth's best players realise what Eddie Howe is building at the club and are happy to stay put despite constant speculation over their futures.

The likes of Callum Wilson, Ryan Fraser, Lewis Cook and David Brooks, as well as Ake himself, have been linked with moves away from the Vitality Stadium as they continue to impress in the Premier League.

international Ake joined Bournemouth from in 2017 after a successful loan spell and he insists he doesn't regret the decision given how he's been handed the freedom to develop with Howe's side.

"I am 100% happy with my decision," Ake told Goal speaking at the London launch of Need For Speed Heat. "Looking back now I have learned so much and I have played so many Premier League games. I think it was a great decision, yes.

"I can only speak for myself. At the moment I feel like I am still learning. I keep developing and playing. I think a lot of the players feel this. We have good players like Callum Wilson and Joshua King here as well.

"Ryan Fraser did really well. We all stayed and we are all playing together. We feel like we can achieve good things if we keep working hard. A lot of the talk is just speculation anyway. The only thing we can do is work hard and perform for the club.

"This is probably the best squad we have had in the last few years. I think the players we have got, on the bench and injured... we have Junior Stanislas, David Brooks and Andrew Surman are still injured. We have so much talent.

"The signings like Philip Billing have come in and helped us so much. The manager never stops or stands still. He wants to go higher and make the club grow as a whole."

With Chelsea flying high in the Premier League under Frank Lampard, Ake has been enjoying seeing some of the Blues' younger players shine at Stamford Bridge and has sensed a "buzz" being created at the club.

"All the young players playing together is great to see and they are playing well," he said. "They play good football. The manager is helping them a lot. There's a buzz over there. It is a special group.

"The players they have now are so good but you could see that from their youth. They were winning so many things all the time such as the FA Youth Cup and the UEFA Youth League. You can see that Chelsea’s youth was great.

"You just wait for that opportunity and now it's come. I am buzzing for everyone. I was so happy for the decision to go there [to train with Chelsea]. I think I learned so much there. I played with so many good players.

"I won things myself in the youth teams as well. So, for me, it was great to be there. I played with [Ruben] Loftus-Cheek, [Nathaniel] Chalobah and [Dominic] Solanke. There are so many good players there."

Ake also discussed Solanke's struggles in front of goal at Bournemouth, with the 22-year-old yet to find the net for the Cherries since his move from in January 2019.

"I think with the games he has been playing he has been playing really well and working so hard for the team," Ake added. "The only thing that is missing is the goal but I am 100% sure it will come because he is such a naturally gifted player.

Article continues below

"Technically he is so good, he holds it up well, handles the ball well and his finishing is good. He has all the attributes so it will come for him. He just needs to keep doing what he is doing. Work hard and train hard. That’s what he is doing now."

Nathan Ake was speaking at the London launch of Need For Speed Heat. Need For Speed Heat is out on November 8 for Playstation 4, Xbox One and PC. To pre-order your copy, head to https://www.ea.com/en-gb/games/need-for-speed/need-for-speed-heat/buy