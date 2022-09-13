Ajayi injury fears mount for West Bromwich Albion as Bruce gives update on Nigeria defender

Steve Bruce gave an update on Semi Ajayi ahead of the Birmingham City game as fears mount the defender will be out for another six weeks.

WHAT HAPPENED? Since his injury against Wigan Athletic, the Nigeria international has since undergone surgery, and the Baggies handler is not sure about the time of the defender's return. Also, he expressed his concern about the severity.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking in his pre-match press conference ahead of Wednesday’s league fixture against Birmingham City, Bruce said of Ajayi's knee issue: “Semi has had an operation. We’ve listened to specialists and they’ve advised us that was the best thing to do going forward.

“We’re expecting him to be about another six weeks but these things can change.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Any injury at the moment is ill-timed, with West Brom already dealing with something of a crisis in that regard. He hopes to have Martin Kelly, Tom Rogic, Kean Bryan and Daryl Dike back in his squad as soon as possible.

WHAT ELSE: Ajayi will be missing in action when the Nigeria national team square up against Algeria in a friendly match billed for September 27 inside Stade Olympique d'Oran.

THE STORY IN ONE PICTURE:

If ever a picture summed up Ajayi’s mood at the moment...



WHAT NEXT FOR WEST BROMWICH ALBION? The Baggies take on Birmingham City at the Hawthorns on Wednesday night before heading to Norwich City three days later.