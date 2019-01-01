Ajayi helps West Bromwich Albion extend winning streak against Bristol City

The Nigeria international starred at the heart of the Baggies defence to ensure they continue their lead at the top of the English second-tier

Semi Ajayi delivered impressive performance to help West Bromwich Albion clinch a 4-1 victory against in Wednesday’s Championship game.

The Super Eagles star was handed his 18th league start and made the most of the opportunity, playing a key role to ensure the Baggies secure maximum points in front of their home fans.

After featuring in a midfield role against on Saturday, the utility player was deployed to the centre-back against Bristol.

Ajayi won five aerial contests in the encounter and had 83% successful pass rate to help his side stretch their winning streak to four games.

raced into the lead through first-half efforts from Kieran Gibbs and Matheus Pereira before international Famara Diedhiou reduced the deficit in the 80th minute.

Hal Robson-Kanu and Charlie Austin then sealed the victory for the Baggies with their strikes in the 83rd and 87th minute.

Ajayi, who has made 19 appearances for West Brom since his summer switch from United, featured for the entirety of the game.

The victory ensured the Baggies continue their lead at the top of the Championship table after gathering 39 points from 18 games.

The international will hope to continue his solid defensive showing in their next league fixture against on December 2.