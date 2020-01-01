Ajayi and win-less West Bromwich Albion can take heart despite Prem struggles

The Nigeria defender is enduring a baptism of fire in the top flight

Birthday boy Semi Ajayi won admirers aplenty for the way in which he adapted to life in the Championship with United after spending the early part of his career in the lower leagues of English football.

The 6’4 utility man was playing in the Conference National—the fifth tier of the pyramid—as recently as 2012-13, and subsequently climbed up through League Two and League One with AFC Wimbledon and Crew Alexandra.

Initially, he and Rotherham struggled in the Championship in 2016-17, but after sticking with the club through their promotion campaign in 2017-18, he impressed in the second tier the year to earn a move to West Bromwich Albion.

Following their second-placed finish in the Championship last term, he now finds himself in the Premier League, and has been in the midst of a baptism of fire during the early months of the season.

From the third tier to the top flight in two years is a remarkable achievement, and Ajayi could have been forgiven had he struggled to adapt quickly to life in the big time.

Certainly, he hasn’t been short of detractors during his career, not least fans who have made their feelings known on social media when he’s delivered sub-par performances for the Super Eagles.

Initially, the early signs weren’t great.

The Albion were thumped 3-0 by in their opener, then followed that up with a 5-2 defeat at . Never before had they conceded eight goals in the first two matches of a league campaign in their 142-year history!

In their next match, against , they let a 3-0 lead slip to draw 3-3, having conceded 11 goals in their first three top flight outings.

As they head into the second international break of the season, the defensive record has improved, and the points are starting to come in.

In their last five games since the Chelsea draw, they’ve conceded six—almost half as many in the previous three—keeping a clean sheet against and only letting a point slip late against Hotspur this weekend.

They remain without a win, but after eight matches, they sit ahead of Burnley and , and firmly in reach of & Hove Albion and ahead of them in the table.

Steadily, Ajayi is improving; he has been one of the Baggies’ best players in their last two matches, and was one of the hosts’ star performers against Spurs as Kane, Gareth Bale and Son Heung-min were neutralised for long spells of the contest.

Defensively, he ended the match with five tackles won, four interceptions and three blocked shots, regularly proving to be the last line of defence and weigh in with crucial interventions as Spurs pressed forward.

He also looked comfortable with the ball at his feet, picking out players ahead of him with a long-range pass on several occasions.

After overcoming challenges like these with aplomb—even if Spurs did grab a late winner—will serve him in good stead for club and country moving forward.

His ability to win aerial battles and clear the danger in the Throstles’ box, as well as make the correct decisions to alleviate the pressure on those around him will surely reflect in the ‘goals against’ column and the points total when the curtain falls on the campaign.

Win-less after eight matches, the Albion are clearly set for a long and arduous relegation battle, but with Ajayi manning the backline, they have the foundation upon which a battle against the drop can be built.