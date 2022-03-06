Ajax's Tadic 'will always be there' for disgraced Overmars despite harassment allegations

Ajax star Dusan Tadic has insisted that he "will always be there" for the club's disgraced former director of football Marc Overmars despite the harassment allegations against him.

After almost a decade of service in the boardroom, Overmars left Ajax in February after several female colleagues complained that he had sent them inappropriate messages.

The club admitted that the 48-year-old, who had signed a new contract shortly before the allegations came to light, had "gone over the line" and couldn't continue to work at Johan Cruyff ArenA.

Overmars' apology

Overmars released a statement apologising for his actions after leaving the club, which read: "I am ashamed. I apologise. Certainly, for someone in my position, this behaviour is unacceptable. I now see that too. But it is too late. I see no other option but to leave Ajax.

"This also has a major impact on my private situation. That is why I ask everyone to leave me and my family alone."

Tadic defends Overmars

Tadic has now come out to express support towards Overmars and reassure him that his opinion of him hasn't changed.

"He will always be my friend and I will always be there for him," the Serbia international has told Dutch outlet NOS. "Playing for Ajax has always been a dream for me and because of him, that dream came true.

"That's why he will always be special to me."

Asked if he has anything to say to the women that came forward to report Overmars, the club or the fans, Tadic replied: "I have nothing to say, nothing special. I don't know what happened. I don't care either. Whether someone made a mistake or not... I don't want to judge anyone.

"I don't want to say anything about that, because I don't know what happened. I support him as a friend and as a person who has meant a lot to Ajax.

"Everyone makes mistakes. It's not up to us to judge others."

The 33-year-old added on Overmars' current state of mind: "He's doing better now. He's had a hard time. I hope he comes back big, because he really deserves that."

