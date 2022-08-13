Jong Ajax defender Kik Pierie conceded one of the most bizarre penalties ever as he picked up the ball in his own box

Kik Pierie gives away bizarre penalty

US-born defender picked up ball inside box

He thought whistle had blown for free-kick

WHAT HAPPENED? After receiving the ball from Jong Ajax goalkeeper Sten Kremers, Kik Pierie decides to pick it up and place it back down leading to the referee awarding Roda a penalty.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Pierie told ESPN after the game that he thought the whistle had blown and that it was a "really stupid" decision he made. Jong Ajax ultimately lost 1-0, with Dylan Vente scoring the winner - that penalty!