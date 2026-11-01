'No less satisfying!' – Ajax break 12-game jinx against bogey team AZ despite Julian Brandt blow

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Ajax narrowly reclaimed second place in the Eredivisie following a hard-fought 1-0 victory over AZ Alkmaar at the Johan Cruijff Arena. Tolu Arokodare's first-half header proved decisive as the Amsterdammers ended a 12-match winless run against their bogey team despite losing Julian Brandt to injury.

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Arokodare header sends Ajax second in Eredivisie

Ajax reclaimed second place in the Eredivisie after securing a tense 1-0 victory over AZ Alkmaar at the Johan Cruijff Arena. Nigerian striker Tolu Arokodare scored the only goal of the game in the first half to settle the top-of-the-table encounter.

The victory moves Michel Sanchez's side one point behind league leaders Feyenoord and one point ahead of title rivals PSV.

The result also ended Ajax's long-standing hoodoo against AZ, marking their first victory over the Alkmaar outfit in 12 matches across all competitions.

Tactical defensive shift holds off late AZ pressure

Arokodare outjumped AZ defender Mees de Wit to head home a precise cross from Abdellah Ouazane in the opening period. However, AZ dominated possession after the break, forcing Sanchez to switch from a 4-4-2 formation to a defensive 5-3-2 system to protect the lead.

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Speaking to ESPN after the match, midfielder Davy Klaassen admitted Ajax had to dig deep. "A nice victory. Hard-fought? Certainly, but no less satisfying for it," Klaassen stated.

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"These aren't easy matches. We are playing against a good team. In the beginning, the pressing went well. After that, we struggled... But I am a happy man today. We won," he added.

Brandt injury blow clouds capital city triumph

Despite securing three vital points, Ajax suffered a major injury blow when German midfielder Julian Brandt was forced off in the first half. Brandt clutched his hamstring before being replaced by Oscar Gloukh.

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Arokodare also requested a second-half substitution after picking up a knock, forcing Daley Blind and Steven Berghuis into defensive action.

AZ created late opportunities to equalise, but forward Mexx Meerdink misjudged a clear chance inside the penalty area.

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Packed fixture schedule awaits Sanchez's squad

Ajax turn their attention to European and domestic duties amidst a growing list of physical concerns.

The Amsterdammers host Danish side FC Midtjylland in the Conference League next week before facing FC Twente in the league.

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AZ remain fifth in the table following the narrow defeat in Amsterdam.