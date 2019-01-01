SAI approves AIFF's plan for U-17 Women's World Cup

India is set to host the U17 Women's World Cup in 2020 and the Indian FA is leaving no stone unturned in their bid to ready a competitive team...

The All Football Federation (AIFF) has formulated a robust plan for the upcoming U-17 Women's World Cup and it has been ratified by the Sports Authority of (SAI), Goal can confirm.

India were confirmed as the hosts for the 2020 edition of the U-17 Women's World Cup by FIFA president Gianni Infantino at the FIFA Council meeting held in March earlier this year.

For what is set to be only the second FIFA-organised tournament to be held in India, the Indian FA will utilise much of the infrastructure they had built for the Men's U17 World Cup held in October 2017. However, the AIFF also intend to ensure the Indian girls team which will participate in the tournament put up a competitive show.

The AIFF think tank, like they had done for the Men's event in 2017, have come up with a sound plan to ensure the girls get adequate exposure. The plan has a budget of just over INR 14 crores and the proposal was submitted to SAI who have approved the same.

It is learnt that the attention to detail in the plan submitted meant it was duly approved.

A major chunk of the budget will go towards foreign exposure tours for the chosen girls. The team are expected to travel to at least 6-7 countries.

"We are very thankful to the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports (MYAS) and SAI for their great support to Indian football," AIFF General Secretary Kushal Das told Goal .

"We have a very progressive Sports Minister (Mr.Kiren Rijiju), Secretary of Sports (Radhey Shyam Julaniya) and Director General of SAI (Neelam Kapoor). Indian sports is in good hands," he added.

The budget also covers a coaching camp in India while SAI has also given its green light for AIFF to conduct an international tournament in the U17 level in India so that the girls team can get some competitive game time.

The allocated budget will also cover monetary expenses of the overseas and Indian coaching contingent and also go towards procuring world-class sports equipment for the team.

Given how the project has helped the India U17 team from 2017 make the step up to the senior team, this investment could well be the shot in the arm women's football in India has been yearning for.