Ajit Isaac responds to AIFF; Insists sporting rights are still with Quess East Bengal

The Indian FA had earlier asked for clarification on the status of the sporting rights...

Quess Corp chairman Ajit Isaac has insisted that the sporting rights are still with the joint venture between Quess and , Quess East Bengal Football Club Private Limited (QEBFCPL), Goal can confirm.

He was responding to a query from the All Football Federation (AIFF) on the status of the same.

Goal had revealed on Friday evening that the AIFF had sought clarification from Kolkata giants and their investors Quess Corp regarding the reported exit of Quess from the joint venture they had entered into with East Bengal.

As per the joint venture agreement, the new entity QEBFCPL would enjoy the sporting rights to field a team under the name 'Quess East Bengal' in any recognised tournament. 70 per cent of the stakes were enjoyed by Quess while 30 per cent was with East Bengal.

However, there have been multiple statements from senior Quess officials on their intention to disinvest from East Bengal. But the transfer of sporting rights back to the club still remained a contentious issue and there has been no clarity on that.

After the AIFF wrote to both parties regarding the same, Quess Corp chairman Ajit Isaac has reverted back saying the sporting rights are still with the joint venture. According to sources close to the development, Isaac has also asked the AIFF not to entertain any requests on the topic from any other party. Apparently, Isaac has also asked the Indian FA not to proceed with any official formalities for the club unless and until it is requested by Quess East Bengal.

Quess and East Bengal had formed the joint venture in 2018 and the deal was initially for a period of three years, which means unless and until the two parties reach a mutual agreement, the sporting rights will continue to be with Quess East Bengal until the end of the 2020-21 season.

The AIFF had also made it clear in their communication on Friday that any change or transfer of sporting rights will need the written consent of Quess East Bengal representative.

Apart from such an official confirmation in writing, the AIFF has also stated that in the case of a mutual termination of the joint venture, a copy of the termination document should be presented before it.

With Quess Corp now making their stance clear, it remains to be seen how this saga will play out.