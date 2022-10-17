Ahmed Musa: Nigeria captain opens mega school in Jos and dedicates it to his father and mother

Nigeria international Ahmed Musa has opened an international school and dedicated it to his father and mother.

Musa built the school in his hometown

Dedicates the mega facility to parents

The Sivasspor forward recently underwent surgery

WHAT HAPPENED? The School – known as M&S - is in Jos, the capital of Plateau State, and M in its initials stands for his father’s name Musa, while S stands for his late mother’s name Sarch.

Musa is Jos-born and started his career with JUTH FC – a local club - in 2008 on loan from GBS Football Academy.

WHAT HAS BEEN SAID: "I’m proud to name it after my parents, Mr. Musa & Mrs. Sarch! M&S International School, Alhamdulillah," said the former Kano Pillars forward.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Recently, Musa confirmed that he underwent surgery to repair his left arm.

The former VVV-Venlo star was injured during Sivasspor’s 2-1 Turkish Super Lig defeat against Ankaragucu at Eryaman Stadyumu on September 18.

Apart from sidelining him from a number of Sivasspor games, Musa was not available for Nigeria during the last international break.

Nigeria played and drew 2-2 against Algeria B before a 2-1 defeat against the senior team.

Apart from Musa, Samuel Chukwueze of Villarreal and Emmanuel Dennis of Nottingham Forest were not available for coach Jose Peseiro in the last Fifa break.

WHAT NEXT FOR MUSA AND NIGERIA: Nigeria have a friendly match lined up against the 2022 World Cup-bound Costa Rica on November 10 in San Jose.

The Super Eagles will also face Portugal – another World Cup participant – on November 17. The former African champions will not take part in the Qatar finals, but the friendlies are set to strengthen them before they engage in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers next year.

Although the injury has limited his appearances for Sivasspor since he signed from Fatih Karagumruk, Musa’s imminent availability after surgery will be a big boost for the 16th-placed Super Lig side.