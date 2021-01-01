Aguero to leave Man City at the end of the season

Club record goalscorer to exit the Etihad when his contract expires in the summer, Premier League leaders confirm

Manchester City have announced that striker Sergio Aguero will leave the club at the end of the season.

The Argentinian is out of contract in the summer and the club have confirmed that he will not sign a new deal.

Aguero, who joined City from Atletico Madrid in 2011, is sure to attract the interest of a number of top clubs with Barcelona and Paris St-Germain linked with potential moves for the 32-year-old.

Why has he struggled to earn a new deal?

Aguero was keen to stay but has started just five Premier League and Champions League matches this season after being troubled by illness and injury.

After suffering a knee injury in the first game of Project Lockdown in June, he had surgery which ruled him out until October.

He then had a hamstring setback and missed another 10 games because of coronavirus regulations and has been struggling to prove his match sharpness.

How will he be remembered at City?

With 257 goals from 384 appearances, Aguero is the club’s record goalscorer overtaking Eric Brook’s 78-year record in 2017.

He also provided the most iconic moment in the history of the club - and possibly the Premier League - when his last-minute winner against QPR on the final game of the 2012 season secured the title from Manchester United on goal difference.

Aguero is the highest scoring overseas player in Premier League history - and fourth overall - and has won 10 major trophies during his time at the Etihad Stadium.

What’s been said?

“Sergio’s contribution to Manchester City over the last 10 years cannot be overstated,” chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak told the club's website.

“His legend will be indelibly etched into the memories of everyone who loves the club and maybe even in those who simply love football.

“This is not yet the moment for farewell words and speeches. There is still much to achieve in the remainder of the time we have with Sergio, and we look forward to his contributions to the challenges which lay ahead.”

What next for City?

Pep Guardiola have coped without Aguero’s presence for most of the season although he believes he can still make a contribution in the final two months as City compete for trophies in four competitions.

But the Premier League leaders were always likely to consider signing a new forward in the summer.

Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland is believed to be high on the list of potential targets when the transfer window opens.

