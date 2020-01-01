‘Aguero hasn’t left because Man City are perfect fit’ – Hargreaves pays homage to record-breaking finisher

The ex-Blues midfielder considers the Argentine frontman to be one of the best in the business, with opponents unable to find a way of containing him

Sergio Aguero has not looked for a way out of in nine years because he has found “the perfect team” for him, says Owen Hargreaves.

Prolific Argentine frontman Aguero arrived at the Etihad Stadium back in the summer of 2011.

City knew they were getting a top talent at that stage, but have seen Aguero exceed all expectations.

The 31-year-old has become the club’s all-time leading marksman, while also passing Arsenal legend Thierry Henry as the top-scoring foreign player in Premier League history.

After netting three times in his most recent outing against , Aguero also has more English top-flight hat-tricks to his name than anybody else in the modern era.

In total, the South American has netted 249 times for City in just 359 games.

He has been a model of consistency and talismanic presence when needed, as his trophy haul proves, and Hargreaves is not surprised to have seen him shun any interest from afar.

The former Blues midfielder told Premier League Productions: “In tight spaces, with these guys, with David Silva, [Kevin] De Bruyne and [Riyad] Mahrez, the service he gets, he's just in the perfect team.

“That's probably why he's stayed nine years, because the service that he gets allows him to get a lot of these goals, and the way Pep [Guardiola] plays suits him perfectly.”

Those around him at City have allowed Aguero flourish.

Opposition defences have also found no way of shutting him down, with Hargreaves admitting that a modern day great boasts a unique skill set which makes him almost impossible to contain.

The ex- international added after seeing Aguero claim another match ball against Villa: “The one thing you used to realise about Sergio is when you got the ball in to him, in and around the box, the way he just shifts the ball with his low centre of gravity, you couldn't get anywhere near him.

“By the time he got it out of his feet and shot, the ball was already in the net.

“Defenders hadn't even really adjusted to the first move, that's how sharp he was.

“And we saw that, I think, on the last goal. It just happened so quickly, and he gets it out of his feet, and he shimmies and he shoots almost all at the same time.”

will be next in Aguero’s sights, with Pep Guardiola’s side set to play host to the Eagles on Saturday.