Agnelli confirms Allegri will not be sacked but admits he feels 'ashamed' of Juventus' terrible season so far

Juventus president Andrea Agnelli has confirmed Massimiliano Allegri will not be sacked following a 2-0 Champions League defeat to Maccabi Haifa.

Two wins in last nine in all competitions

On the verge of UCL elimination

But no plans to replace Allegri

WHAT HAPPENED? The ongoing slump at Juventus hit a particularly low point on Tuesday evening as they were convincingly beaten 2-0 by minnows Maccabi Haifa. It leaves them with just four points from four games in Group H and with them staring down the barrel, Agnelli came out to speak after the defeat.

WHAT HE SAID: Amid more pressure being piled on head coach Allegri, he told Sky Sport Italia: "It's not the coach's fault that we can't even make a tackle. Allegri will stay at least until the end of the season. I feel ashamed for what is happening, I am angry, but I also know that football is played with 11 men, you lose and win with 11.

"In a situation like this, it’s not about one person. It’s a matter to be dealt with by a whole group. We feel ashamed, we apologise to our fans, because we know they must feel ashamed to walk around at the moment."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Regardless of results elsewhere, Juve will have to win both of their remaining Champions League games to have any chance of progressing to the knock-outs. With the Serie A giants also struggling domestically, Allegri is under huge scrutiny in Turin.

IN THREE PICTURES:

WHAT NEXT FOR ALLEGRI? With Agnelli giving him yet another vote of confidence and Juventus reportedly not able to sack him for financial reasons, it seems as though Allegri will be given the chance to ride out what continues to prove to be an incredibly heavy storm. The fans will be desperate for an immediate response to the embarrassing defeat on Saturday as they make the very short trip for the Turin derby.