AGL: Bani Yas eye top spot while Sharjah look to get back to winning ways

Bani Yas will look to register a win this weekend over Hatta and thereby, put pressure on league leaders Al Jazira...

Bani Yas have the opportunity to occupy pole position in the league table, albeit temporarily if they win against Hatta on matchday 22 of the Arabian Gulf League (AGL).

The Sky Blues are in a rich vein of form as they have won their last four matches and are currently on 45 points from 21 matches, two adrift of league leaders Al Jazira. Hence, a win over bottom-placed Hatta will see them leapfrog Ali Mabkhout and co.

"It is an important game for us because of the three points. We are in good shape and position and before the FIFA calendar, we want to finish with a win. We are coming at the back of two tough games. The weather is changing and it is very hot. It is difficult for all players, not only our players and that's why we must be focussed on the field to win three points.

"It is always the same kind of pressure, even if you are not fighting for the championship. If you lose points, teams from behind will come up and put pressure on you. We have four games and everything is possible. We can always take the next step until we finish," said Daniel Isaila, manager of Bani Yas.

Although Hatta are at the bottom of the league, the Romanian is not ready to take their opponents lightly.

"It's not easy to play Hatta. We drew 1-1 against them in League Cup. They play good football. In each game, they have got chances to score. But the pressure is there as it is not easy to be in the last position to try to win every time to survive. But it is not our problem and we respect others and do our job on the field."

Star striker Joao Pedro will not be available as he has three yellow cards.

Meanwhile, Sharjah FC will have to dust themselves up once again after suffering a 1-0 defeat to Shabab Al -Ahli in their previous match. They are going through a rough patch of form as they have won just once in their last seven matches in AGL. They will have to put their best foot forward if they need to beat Al Wasl who are coming into the match on the back of a comprehensive 4-2 win over Ajman.

"We are working with the players to overcome this stage, which is witnessing a decline in the level and results of the team, and we look forward to being at the top of our focus throughout the course of the match to present what is expected of us and enhance our balance with the three points," stated manager Abdulaziz Al-Anbari.



Veteran player Mohammed Khalfa echoed the sentiments of his coach and assured the fans that the team is doing everything they can for a course correction.

"We have a great desire to correct the team’s situation and restore our usual level, and everyone is working hard with the technical staff to achieve this despite the difficulty of the confrontation," stated the player.



In the two other matches of the day, Al Dhafra will face Shabab Al-Ahli whereas Al-Ittihad Kalba will take on Khor Fakkan.