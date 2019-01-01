‘Age is just a number’ to USMNT star Weah as he revels in instant impact at Celtic

The teenage forward has enjoyed a dream start to a loan spell in Scotland, with the Paris Saint-Germain youngster making the most of his opportunities

Timothy Weah says “age is just a number”, with the United States international proving that he is capable of making an impact at 18 during a productive loan spell at Celtic from Paris Saint-Germain.

The highly-rated forward completed a switch to Scotland during the January transfer window.

He was allowed to head out of Ligue 1 champions PSG as they are eager to get regular game time into a player who faces fierce competition for places as part of a star-studded squad at Parc des Princes.

Weah has made an impressive start to life at Parkhead, with Brendan Rodgers using him as an impact substitute and being rewarded with three goals and assist – including one of each in a 2-0 victory over St Johnstone on Sunday.

“Age is just a number and I’m really happy to be able to come in and influence the game,” Weah said in the Daily Record after his latest eye-catching showing.

“But overall it was a team effort and it’s good to get that experience because going into other games you know what you have to do, it’s a learning experience.

“I feel ready to come in from the start but I’m happy with whatever the coach decides and I’ll try to make use of my time whether it’s 10 or 15 minutes off the bench or a whole game. It doesn’t really matter to me - I just want to help the team.

“It’s all about experience and coming into a late game where the game is tight and the other team is playing really well, you know the coach is expecting something from you.

“At such a young age, it was great to have a game like that for my confidence. All credit to the team. We played 100 per cent for the whole game.

“I am proud of the guys and I thank the coaching staff for having the confidence in me to put me on. I didn’t even realise that Odsonne [Edouard] had got injured.

“But the manager called my name and Kolo [Toure] spoke to me before I went on. He said, ‘This is your opportunity, you are a young kid but go and make a difference’.

“The gaffer then told me the same thing and that’s what I tried to do. It worked out that way and God helped me get the win. It was amazing.

“I will play wherever the coach wants me to. If he wants me to play defensive mid or centre-back, I would do it. I am just here to provide for the team.

“I have settled in really well because of the team-mates I have around me. There are no egos. I have gelled with the guys and the fans, and everyone has accepted me. The coaching staff tell me things I need to develop but it’s amazing to have this kind of support. I don’t know much about Celtic but I am getting there.

“It’s just a great feeling to be accepted in this way by everyone. I have embraced the club, the atmosphere and I have a lot of love for the guys.

“They are my brothers now and I am so happy to get the experience with such an amazing club. To be out there in every game with this group of players...I couldn’t ask for any more.”

Weah is set to see out the 2018-19 campaign with Celtic and will be hoping to get his hands on major silverware in the Scottish Premiership and Scottish Cup before heading back to France.