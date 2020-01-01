Agbo: Deportivo La Coruna sign former Watford midfielder from Standard Liege

The Nigeria international has committed his future to the Blues and Whites, signing a long-term deal with the third-tier Spanish club

Segunda Division B side Deportivo La Coruna has announced the permanent signing of Uche Agbo from Belgian First Division A club Standard Liege.

The centre-forward put pen to paper on a four-year deal with the Spanish third-tier club after successful medicals.

The 24-year-old spent the second half of the 2019-20 season with the side and featured in nine league games but his efforts were not enough to help Fernando Vazquez’s men avoid relegation after finishing 19th on the table.

Swayed by his performances during his short stint with the club, the Blues and Whites have decided to secure the forward permanently.

“Uche Henry Agbo will continue in the ranks of the Real Club Deportivo,” read a statement from the club website.

“The Nigerian midfielder, who played for Depor in the second half of last season on loan from Standard Liege, has signed a contract for the next four seasons.”

Agbo joined Standard Liege in the summer of 2017 and featured in 45 league games for the Stade Maurice Dufrasne outfit.

During his four-year stay with Liege, he had loan spells with , Braga and Deportivo La Coruna.

Agbo played for FC Taraba, JUTH and in the Professional Football League ( ) before moving to Europe to continue his development.

The midfielder teamed up with Italian side in 2013 and spent three years there before signing for in 2016.

Agbo will hope to impress with Deportivo La Coruna and help them return to the Spanish second tier at the end of the 2020-21 season.

The midfielder could make his debut for the Abanca-Riazor outfit when they square off against Salamanca UDS on October 17.

The 24-year-old featured for Nigeria U20 before making his senior debut against Togo in a friendly in June 2017.