Afutu at the double as Hearts of Oak humiliate Great Olympics in Accra derby

The Phobians showed no mercy to their rivals in their Ghana Premier League encounter on Wednesday

proved too strong for city rivals Great Olympics as the Phobians registered a 4-0 triumph in their Accra derby in the Premier League on Wednesday.

A Benjamin Afutu double and a goal each from Joseph Esso and Daniel Afriyie secured full bragging rights for the 19-time league champions in the matchweek 13 fixture at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The win sends the Phobians to seventh position on the standings while Oly are one place above the relegation zone.

Hearts coach Edward Nii Odoom made four changes to the team that drew against Allies on the previous matchday as Michelle Sarpong, Robert Addo, Afriyie and Emmanuel Nettey returned to the starting XI.

After Kofi Kordzi and Esso missed the target with some early shots, the two players were deeply involved in the opening goal as the Phobians went 1-0 up in the 16th minute.

On a counter-attack, Kordzi drove a shot from wide on goal but the goalkeeper Matthew Dugah's save only fell into the path of Esso who made no mistake in planting the rebound into the net.

After half-time, Olympics striker Emmanuel Clottey drove a shot just wide in a rare attempt for an equaliser.

In the 65th minute, the Phobians doubled the lead as Afutu capitalised on a poor defensive clearance to strike the ball beyond the goalkeeper.

Afutu was at the double two minutes later, this time slotting in an easy rebound into the net after goalkeeper Dugah messed up again in an attempt to save a long-range shot from Afriyie.

Hearts were not done just yet as Afriyie added his name to the score sheet after slotting home from a goal-mouth scramble deep in stoppage time to seal an emphatic win.

