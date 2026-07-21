After the Rogers blow, Arsenal's next target on Chelsea's radar

John Stones is a free agent after a standout World Cup with England, and both Chelsea and Arsenal want him to bolster their defensive options this window.

Chelsea's hierarchy are giving Stones serious thought, a move that could reignite their tug-of-war with Arsenal over a single target. The defender became available on a free after his Manchester City contract expired, and though he played sparingly last season, his stock has soared following those strong displays for the Three Lions.

At 32, Stones brings a wealth of Premier League experience built across a decade of trophies in Manchester. That pedigree has turned him into a target for several English and European clubs.

Word broke over the weekend of Arsenal's interest, driven by fears over William Saliba, who faces up to five months out with a back injury sustained at the World Cup. The Mirror report that Chelsea are keen too, eager to add ready-made, experienced bodies to the squad.

Two new defenders sit at the top of Chelsea's summer wishlist, with any signings hinging on who leaves. They are in talks with Crystal Palace over Maxence Lacroix, but the 26-year-old Frenchman could cost £55 million, well beyond the valuation the Blues have placed on him.

If the two London clubs go to war over Stones in the coming weeks, he would be the second England man they have fought over this summer. Morgan Rogers was the first.

Both Arsenal and Chelsea had long tracked the Aston Villa star, who was tipped to move for a fortune. Arsenal looked like frontrunners in recent weeks, yet Chelsea won the race by striking a £117 million agreement with Villa.

Arsenal valued Rogers at around £80 million and were willing to push to £100 million for a player who scored 14 goals and laid on 12 assists in 55 games across all competitions last season. Villa raised their demands after Elliot Anderson's £116 million switch to Manchester City, and Chelsea simply met the asking price to seal what may prove the biggest deal of the summer.