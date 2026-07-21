Goal.com
LiveVPN
+18 | Play Responsibly | T&C's Apply | Commercial Content | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
FBL-ASIA-C1-AL-AHLI-MACHIDA ZELVIAAFP

Translated by

After One Season: Al-Ahly to Part Ways With New Foreign Signing and Search for His Replacement

Transfers
E. Millot
Al Ahli
Saudi Pro League
R. Mahrez
F. Kessie
France
Saudi Arabia
Algeria
Côte d’Ivoire

The Rising made a transfer revolution in the summer market.

Saudi club Al-Ahli have decided to part ways with another foreign player ahead of the start of next season, 2026-2027, just one season on from signing him.

The club had already confirmed the departure of two foreign stars, Ivorian midfielder Franck Kessie and Algerian winger Riyad Mahrez, after three years apiece.

Now, according to Saudi newspaper "Arriyadiyah", a third foreign player is on his way out. He is French midfielder Enzo Millot, with sporting director Roy Pedro hunting for a suitable offer to sell or loan him.

Millot joined from Germany's Stuttgart in last summer's transfer window. He started the season in blistering form before his level dipped recently.

The same newspaper reports that Al-Ahli have already begun the search for a new midfielder to fill the gap Millot would leave, should a suitable offer land in the coming days.

Two players who can operate in midfield, particularly in attacking roles, are already through the door: Armenian Eduard Spertsyan and Portuguese Francisco Trincao.

Millot featured 40 times across all competitions for Al-Ahli last season, scoring 9 goals and providing 7 assists.

Advertisement

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google