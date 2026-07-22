The Argentine Football Association is gearing up for a sweeping legal campaign against the disinformation that targeted the Tango national team and its players during the 2026 World Cup.

Argentina reached the final but lost 1-0 to Spain, in a match that went to two periods of extra time.

Throughout the tournament, Argentina sat at the heart of one controversy after another. On-pitch scuffles, refereeing disputes, accusations over the players' conduct and criticism of a style branded violent in the final, plus a flood of posts that spread like wildfire, all fed an extremely tense atmosphere.

Conspiracy theories around FIFA ran strong too. Some observers accused the international governing body of favouring Argentina in certain matches. Others condemned the harsh treatment the side received during the decisive stages.

Social media became a genuine digital battlefield. Rumours, doctored images, videos taken out of context and baseless accusations spread, fuelling a campaign that, according to those close to the Argentine national team, spiralled out of control.

According to the Argentine newspaper "La Nación", the Argentine Football Association is preparing a wide-ranging legal response.

Early reports point to a comprehensive defamation lawsuit targeting the alleged disinformation campaign waged against the players and the national team during the 2026 World Cup.

The potential action covers the spreading of false accusations, the use of edited or unverified images and the publication of content without any evidence.

Association officials believe the rules were broken during the tournament, and they now want justice in court.

A team of lawyers is currently building a strong case file to support future legal action.

The newspaper says the Association intends to pursue this fight regardless of fame, targeting the biggest media outlets as well as influential accounts on platforms such as Instagram, TikTok and others.

More surprisingly, users with far fewer followers could also find themselves in the firing line if they helped share content deemed defamatory.

The lawyers appointed by the Association are gathering screenshots, posts, videos and any documents that could serve as evidence in court.

Expect further developments in the coming days. The Argentine governing body looks determined to defend its image and that of its players after a World Cup that left deep sporting frustration and lasting media scars.